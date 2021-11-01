England and Wales Cricket Board hires PR agency

The work is supporting the governing body’s in-house communications team with external and internal storytelling.

Teaming up with Advita Patel of CommsRebel to deliver the internal comms element of the work, Shook will report to director of communications Kate Miller.

Gemma Moroney, who co-founded the agency last year with former Engine Mischief colleague Damon Statt, said: “We are all aware of the incredible elite men’s, women’s and disability cricket teams but in addition the ECB does brilliant work inspiring people to see cricket as a sport for them: from its Dream Big Desi Women campaign, inspiring 2,000 South Asian women to start their volunteering journey, to its Allstars programme providing a brilliant start in the sport for five- to eight-year-olds, to the hard work it does on safeguarding. The more you speak to the people who work there, the more inspiring the stories you hear are.”

The appointment builds on Shook’s sports-focused clients, including creative work for an American tech brand NFL sponsor and communications and campaigning work for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, the charity founded by Sir Andrew Strauss in memory of his late wife Ruth, who died of a non-smoking lung cancer in 2018. The foundation aims to increase knowledge and collaboration in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers as well as providing support to families with young children facing grief.

Shook also recently worked with six Paralympians in the latest phase of its #StampOutTheGap campaign for Adult CP Hub, which aims to ensure adults with Cerebral Palsy receive joined-up healthcare, like those with other lifelong conditions.