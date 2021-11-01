Kurupt FM at COP, Rankin and climate heroes, factory farm playset - Campaigns roundup

Heura, ‘Elephant in the room’

Plant-based meat brand Heura called out world leaders at COP26 with a 140-foot projection-mapped elephant on the Scottish Power Building. Citing data that shows cutting meat and dairy products from one’s diet reduces an individual’s carbon footprint by up to 73 per cent - it pressed the point that the topic isn’t on the agenda.

Samsung Watch4, ‘Galaxy Life Gym’

Samsung has teamed up with mental health advocate and broadcaster Katie Piper to launch its latest fitness space experience – the Galaxy Life Gym, powered by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Research commissioned by the brand revealed 83 per cent of people find the gym to be an intimidating experience and almost a third of Brits (30 per cent) have cancelled their membership altogether. In light of this, Samsung with Ketchum London have launched a wellness pop-up to tackle emotional barriers to fitness. The Galaxy Life Gym will open its doors in Manchester and offer a series of complimentary classes this weekend.

Philips, ‘Right Under Your Nose’

Philips has collaborated with November to launch a campaign promoting men’s health awareness on topics such as prostate and testicular cancer and mental health. The digital campaign features three films created by Dept, shot by Augusto Zapiola and produced by Wenneker, which ask groomers to spend as much time thinking about their health as they do about their facial hair

World Animal Protection, ‘Factory Farm Playset’

Created by creative agency Cow, four British children were invited to play with ‘the worst toy in the world’, confronting them with the unnatural and cruel realities of intensive farming. With 70 per cent of the UK’s farm animals living in intensive factory farms as depicted by the playset, the campaign seeks to make the point that if children can see factory farming doesn’t make sense, why can’t the leaders at COP26?

Instagram, ‘Yours to Make: Fluid Imaginarium’

Instagram unveiled a digital portrait of British youth culture at London’s Saatchi Gallery yesterday (4 November). In collaboration with various artists, it will be open to the public until 9 November and will bring to life the cultural diversity and lived experience of British Gen Z today, as expressed on Instagram Reels.

Brixton Brewery, ‘Pay by Neigh’

To mark the launch of Urban Animals, its latest limited edition beer brewed with hops grown at Vauxhall City Farm, Brixton Brewery is running a special promotion enabling customers to pay for their first can of beer by mimicking the sound of animals found on the farm. The fundraiser is set to top up lost income for the farm during the pandemic.

Social Mobility Foundation, ‘Class Polish’

W Comms is launching a campaign on behalf of the Social Mobility Foundation after research by the charity revealed those from working-class backgrounds earn on average £6,000 less a year than their middle-class colleagues, with UK employers favouring polish over performance. The campaign aims to drive awareness of the class pay gap via a fictional product “Class Polish” and an evocative film starring comedian Fern Brady flogging the item - for £6,000 - at Spitalfields Market.

Peloton, ‘When Your Workout Is a Joy, It's a Joy to Work Out’

A modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, featuring actor and comedian Brett Gelman as Scrooge. Scored with music from Danny Elfman’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the spot was produced in partnership with creative agency Adam & Eve.

Virgin Media O2, ’Chattin’ Shit To Save The Planet’

With COP26 underway, stars of People Just Do Nothing Allan 'Seapa' Mustafa and Hugo Chegwin have created a special climate-focused episode of their hit Kurupt FM podcast, 'Chattin' Shit', to encourage young people to get involved in the debate. The 'Chattin’ Shit To Save The Planet' episode was created in partnership with Virgin Media O2 and recorded in a solar-powered studio.

Futerra Solutions Union with Rankin, ’Everyday Climate Heroes’

Highlighting unsung, everyday climate heroes as a contrast to the inaction of world leaders, these portraits shot by renowned photographer Rankin will be unveiled at COP26 and displayed on over 1,000 billboards throughout the UK for its duration. The campaign aims to change the face of climate action in the UK, breaking through the stereotypes of only politicians and activists having a media profile, when so many of us are making a difference everyday.

Lego, holiday campaign

Developed by the creative team at the Lego agency, the fully integrated global campaign will run across TV, digital, Spotify, Snapchat, out of home, social and e-commerce and in stores. Production by Stink Paris and post-production by MPC.