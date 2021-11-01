Pitch Update: Giffgaff, ECB, LV =, Cult Wines, Mobvoi, Pukka Pads and more

Mobile network provider, Giffgaff has appointed Milk & Honey PR on a six-figure retainer. The work is to highlight Giffgaff’s purpose-led and brand activity through an integrated press office, campaign generation, brand positioning, crisis support, and key-figure profiling.

LV = General Insurance is holding a pitch for its consumer PR account and aims to appoint an agency on retainer by the end of the year, PRWeek has learned.

On the Beach has called a pitch for a new PR agency, PRWeek UK understands.

British stationery brand Pukka Pads has appointed communications agency Liz Lean PR (LLPR) to manage its consumer and b2b PR. Pukka Pads recently launched a consumer-facing shopping website – a first for the company in its 23-year history, which LLPR will be supporting and promoting.

International spirits business Quintessential Brands has appointed Clarion Communications as its UK trade media relations agency. Clarion Communications is tasked with increasing visibility of the company and its brands, including Bloom, Opihr and Greenall’s as well as Dubliner Irish whiskey.

Gaming specialist Ranieri Agency has been appointed to deliver a full PR and comms multi-market brief across the UK, France, Germany and Poland by AI tech company Mobvoi. Further European territories are to follow, with Ranieri Agency tasked with raising the profile of Mobvoi’s range of products, focusing initially on treadmill, smartwatch and headphone products.

Sunny Side Up has been appointed by English sparkling wine brand Ridgeview to cover product PR, brand-building and corporate comms, as well as its future tourism plans and sustainability credentials.

Cult Wines has appointed independent global agency W to deliver a PR strategy to drive growth in the UK and North America markets. The account will be headed by senior vice president of W North America, Gemma McAloon and W London associate director Kate Power.

Following a competitive pitch, luxury artificial Christmas tree and decoration brand Balsam Hill has retained Fanclub to deliver its festive campaigns in the UK. The account, which covers both 2021 and 2022, spans press office, product placement, events and celebrity partnerships across the entire Balsam Hill portfolio.

Axiom Communications has been appointed by Amber Beverage Group to handle the company’s public relations and communications. The global beverage company produces and sells drinks products in 185 countries.

Creative agency Shook has won a strategic project with the England and Wales Cricket Board - the national governing body for all cricket in the region. The work is supporting the governing body’s in-house communications team with external and internal storytelling.

Eden Planning has appointed PR and content agency, Rumpus, to support the northwest consultancy as it targets sustained growth into 2022 and beyond. Rumpus will provide a full-service marketing function for Eden Planning, including media relations, content creation, event support and social media management.

Buckinghamshire-based b2b specialist Neo PR has been appointed the PR agency for District Enforcement, a company that provides clients with legal methods for ensuring compliance upon their land, ranging from local government, environmental services, law and parking management.

Brighouse-based PR and marketing specialist Unify has been appointed by The Moores Furniture Group for support in the run up to the firm’s 75th anniversary. Unify is tasked with promoting the Moores brand across both consumer and trade press.

Finn Communications has been appointed to activate a corporate and digital PR campaign to support the recent rebrand of Danish personal care brand AllMatters. Initially starting out as OrganiCup in 2012, the Copenhagen-based business is a leading manufacturer of sustainable personal care products, most noticeably the award-winning menstrual cup, OrganiCup.