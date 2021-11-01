Movers & Shakers: Brunswick, Omnicom, Netflix, Portland, The Romans, Hanbury and more

Netflix has restructured its UK comms operation, with the appointment of former Freuds partner Ruth Settle to a new, expanded role alongside the departure of UK PR director Jon Bennett and UK publicity director Tamsyn Zietsman, PRWeek has learned.

Omnicom - the FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Porter Novelli owner - has promoted Daryl Simm, the global head of its media-buying operation, to president and chief operating officer.

Hanbury Strategy has announced a number of promotions across its senior division, with the agency almost doubling its headcount to 80 over the past year.

Adam Short, a former senior figure at Weber Shandwick's social impact division, has joined Portland as a partner, focusing largely on health.

Brunswick Group has appointed Tamzin Booth a partner in the London office, to advise global clients in the Technology, Media and Telecoms sector. Booth joins after 20 years at the Economist, most recently as technology and business editor.

BDO LLP has announced the promotion of 26 new partners across the business including its first communications partner, Nicola Lally. Joining in 2001, Lally has spent the last six and a half years as director of comms. In her new role, she will continue to lead the firm’s external and internal communications teams and work alongside the managing partner, leadership team and board of non-executive directors.

M&C Saatchi Talk has appointed three creative strategists, including hires from Golin and sister ad agency M&C Saatchi.

Engine MHP+Mischief has appointed Grayling’s Craig Ling and ITN broadcaster Charlotte Grant to its brand and reputation team. The pair join the strategic media team, which sits within the agency's wider brand and reputation division.

The Romans has continued its recruitment drive with the appointment of Kate Brazier, formerly global growth director at Grayling.

Astrid Dickinson has been appointed to lead the expansion into industrials for global communications agency Aspectus. Formerly of Edelman, Dickinson will focus on growing the businesses’ portfolio in areas including agriculture, manufacturing and chemicals.

Adam Grunwerg has launched financial services PR and marketing agency FinancePR.com. The new agency will provide financial and fintech marketing services for neobanks, blockchain companies, stock apps, robo-advisors, ETF providers and wealth management platforms.

Jess Denny has been appointed head of communications & partnerships at Xapien, an artificial intelligence/ repetitional risk technology company, which delivers automated public profile reports. Denny brings seven years of experience at Sir Lynton Crosby’s strategic communications outfit CT Group.

Splendid Communications has appointed senior account executive Sophie Barnes to the position of diversity & inclusion champion. Alongside her current role, Barnes will now work with the senior leadership team to ensure inclusive thinking is involved in all areas of business, from recruitment and inductions to training, creative development and the cultural calendar.

Creative communications agency Muckle Media has announced the promotion of current employees Linsay Brown and Chris Batchelor to director. The two will work with agency founder Nathalie Agnew across client servicing, new business and agency culture.