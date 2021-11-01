More comms firms launch 'green' and ESG offers as COP26 begins

Liquid has launched an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) team, headed up by account director Chloe Baker.

The firm said its primary offering will be to audit businesses on their current ESG credentials to gauge how attractive they would be to a potential investor. It will also provide recommendations for the business to progress.

Liquid CEO Elisabeth Lewis-Jones said: “Never before has social and environmental sustainability and responsibility been higher on the agenda. Purpose-driven businesses are waking up to the importance of responsible investing and governance for building resilience and leadership within their industries.

“ESG is acting as a catalyst for positive change and is being recognised far beyond those companies legally required to report on their ESG results… Our aim is to support clients in demystifying, developing and communicating their journeys towards realising their full ESG potential.”

Meanwhile, communications and marketing firm Cognito has launched its own sustainability practice, with a specific focus on sustainable finance and investing.

In a blog post announcing the development, director Charlie Morrow said: “The services we offer include developing quality and authentic sustainability branding and messaging; promoting specialist products and services that are linked to sustainability; creating awareness of sustainability thought leadership and expertise; optimising digital footprints around sustainability and ESG keywords; specialist writing – including sustainability reports and byline articles; and communications advice on sustainable finance regulation and policy.”

Describing it as one of the “single biggest communications challenges,” he added: “We at Cognito believe that sustainability is going to be an issue for years to come, and that financial services firms will play a central role in driving the transition to a greener and more equitable future.”

Last week, PRWeek reported that Red Consultancy had launched an offer called Green@Red, focused on climate change planning and campaigning for brands.

PRWeek is asking agencies about whether and how they have expanded their environmental offers for clients, as part of a wider survey on the topic to coincide with COP26. The deadline for completing the questionnaire is 8 November.