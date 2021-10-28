10 PR agencies to hold virtual job fair to help industry pros relocate from Texas

SAN FRANCISCO: Ten PR agencies are holding a virtual job fair for industry pros looking to relocate from Texas after the state enacted the strictest abortion ban in the country.

The job fair, called PRoviding Choices, was organized by Bospar principal and cofounder Curtis Sparrer, whose company had already pledged to help Texas-based employees relocate when the abortion ban was first announced. The law, known as SB8, gives any person the right to sue doctors who perform an abortion past six-weeks.

"It was scary when we first made the announcement, but we only got three pieces of hate mail—all gloriously misspelled," Sparrer said. "So when Julie Karbo [founder and CEO of Karbo Communications] suggested a job fair, I went to work immediately."

PRoviding Choices will launch November 4 at 7 a.m. CDT and runs for 30 days, showcasing many roles available in PR and communications based in areas of the country that don't have such restrictions on women's healthcare.

The fair is free to attend and open to anyone.

The agencies participating include Bateman Agency, BOCA, Bospar, EvolveMKD, Highwire PR, Karbo Communications, Manhattan Strategies, Redwood Climate Communications, Strange Brew Strategies and Trier and Company.

In a time of the Great Resignation and the ongoing talent war among employers, Texas' move was a serious misstep, according to Sparrer.

"Every agency wants to do their bit to find the best talent, and Texas has opened itself up to serious brain drain," he said. "Companies can now come and poach in a way like never before."

In an industry that is majority women, the leaders of the participating agencies hope to see more support from larger agencies in the future.

"There comes a time when you have to draw a line in the sand," Karbo said in a statement. "The attacks on women's freedoms—not only in Texas, but in many other states—calls for companies to take a stand."