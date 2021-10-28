Blog

Would you be put off if you had to submit a TikTok video resume to get a job?

Or are you hoping this becomes the norm?

Added 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

The job application process is evolving to include new mediums, such as video resumes. TikTok jumped on the trend in July, introducing TikTok Resumes.

PR firms such as Day One Agency and Small Girls PR have already used TikTok to find talented young staffers. While some hiring managers like being able to hear and see a candidate, others think video resumes will exacerbate biases in the recruitment process, CNBC reported.

But would you, as a jobseeker, be put off if you had to create a TikTok video to get a role?

Resources

