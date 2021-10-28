Grayling hires head of digital

The agency said Beirne (pictured) will work alongside Grayling’s data analysis, planning and creative team Ignite, with a remit to drive digital growth, expertise and innovation across the network.

Beirne's most recent role was head of media, insights and planning at Eulogy, where she was responsible for the agency’s digital capabilities. She also led the American Express account. Prior to Eulogy, she was at MSL, leading consumer digital engagement across the global P&G portfolio.

Nathan Kemp, Grayling global head of strategy and creative, said: “This is an exciting hire for Grayling. Sara’s arrival not only bolsters our digital and social expertise, but it ensures we are fully leveraging the data, planning and creative capabilities into which we’ve heavily invested and embedding digital and social into the heart of our thinking, ideas and campaigns.”

Beirne said: “It is a very exciting time to join the Grayling team and collaborate with the company’s incredible talent across its local, regional and international offices. I am very much looking forward to continuing the momentum of this year by accelerating our digital work and advancing the digital capabilities of Grayling’s teams across its network."

Recent wins at Grayling include The Lego Group and Converse.

UK revenue at the agency rose 30 per cent in 2020 to reach £16.3m, and it employed 166 people at the year-end, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

Grayling is part of Huntsworth, which was sold to private equity firm CD&R for £524m in May 2020.