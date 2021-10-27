Jeremy Hillman joins Mastercard’s philanthropic center

PURCHASE, NY: Mastercard has appointed Jeremy Hillman as SVP of external engagement for the Center for Inclusive Growth, the company’s philanthropic hub.

Hillman starts in the newly created role in mid-November. Dividing time between Washington, DC, and the company’s Purchase, New York, headquarters, Hillman will report to Shamina Singh, the center’s founder, president and EVP of sustainability at Mastercard.

Hillman will oversee thought leadership, enhancing the center’s role as a private sector voice on issues related to equitable and sustainable economic growth, according to Seth Eisen, SVP of communications at Mastercard.

“At the center, we believe technology and business innovation play a critical role in unleashing people’s full economic potential,” said Eisen. He added that the corporation invests in programs and cross-sector partnerships that further technology to improve people’s lives.

Previously, Hillman served as the director of comms at the World Bank, where he oversaw external and internal communications for seven years, before his departure in July 2021.

The World Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

He also worked as a director of external comms at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for three years.

Hillman began his career as a journalist, starting at BBC News as a Europe producer, before becoming the New York bureau chief. He then served as an editor for the BBC, running the newsroom’s global multi-platform coverage of business, economics and technology.

In Q2 2021, Mastercard reported net revenue of $4.5 billion, which represented a 31% increase on a currency-neutral basis, compared to the prior year.