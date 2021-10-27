Binance appoints Patrick Hillmann as first chief communications officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange Binance has named Patrick Hillmann as its first chief communications officer.

In his new role, Hillmann will oversee all of the company's corporate communications, public affairs, media relations and stakeholder engagement efforts, as well as working with Binance's compliance and security leaders as the organization coordinates with global regulators.

He is tasked with growing Binance's global communications and public affairs division to match the company's evolution.

“Joining the leadership team at Binance is a once in a lifetime opportunity to leverage my experience to support an organization that is truly changing the world," Hillmann said. "As we continue to grow in cooperation with global regulators, the potential of this industry is virtually impossible to project today."

Binance has grown substantially over the last four years, and Hillmann's proven track record of repositioning some of the world’s largest brands in highly regulated industries clearly sets him apart, said Binance cofounder Yi He in a statement.

Hillmann joined Binance from Edelman, where he was global head of innovation on the agency's crisis and risk practice and led cybersecurity and counter disinformation offerings.

Before Edelman, Hillmann was VP of public affairs and advocacy at the National Association of Manufacturers and director of public advocacy, government affairs and policy at General Electric. At both organizations, he led advocacy efforts in response to countless global policy issues.

Hillmann has also held leadership roles in crisis management at Levick, Olson and Ketchum.