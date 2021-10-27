The PR Week: 10.28.2021: Wendy Lund, Organon

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Wendy Lund, chief communications officer at female-focused pharmaceutical company Organon.

Podcast topics:

- Lund talks about her position at pharmaceutical company Organon, which spun off from Merck in June; how Organon positions itself to address an industry deficit in women-centric healthcare; what’s next for Organon and more;

- Discussing longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie’s decision to step down in March 2022 after more than two decades in the role and his history in the industry;

- On Facebook’s financial results and the series of scandals that have put the social media giant on its back foot including leaks that indicated its content might contribute to negative health outcomes for women;

- Discussing Publicis Groupe’s strong performance results that leapfrogged the holding company ahead of Omnicom and WPP to become the world’s most valuable agency group by stock market value and the future of holding companies in general;

- On the consolidation of several Havas PR Global Collective PR functions under the Red Havas network;

- Get vaxxed or get out? Why agencies are increasingly likely to require all employees to disclose their vaccination status as a term of employment;

- What to expect at COP26, the global climate change summit.