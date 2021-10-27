SeeHer unveils storytelling guide for Hispanic women

SeeHer, the women-empowerment movement backed by the Association of National Advertisers and The Female Quotient, has launched a storytelling guide to encourage accurate portrayals of Hispanic women and girls in marketing, media and advertising.

Released on Tuesday in partnership with NBCUniversal and Telemundo, SeeHer’s #WriteHerRight guide aims to help creatives evaluate work with an intersectional lens to accurately represent Latinas.

The guide, unveiled at the ANA’s Multicultural Marketing and Diversity Conference, poses questions for creatives to ask themselves during the production process, such as whether Latina characters talk about things besides race, or whether Latinas portrayed are financially independent. The questions aim to address unconscious biases, language and cultural nuances.

The questions were inspired by consumer insights, input from Telemundo storytellers and SeeHer’s own expertise, said Dr. Knatokie Ford, executive adviser at the ANA.

“The intention of this [guide] is to serve as a starting point for people to open themselves up to being more thoughtful and recognize that we need more representation as Latinas in our content,” she said.

The #WriteHerRightGuide is part of SeeHer’s efforts to improve representation for women of diverse backgrounds. In addition to feedback from Latinas and creatives, SeeHer continued to consult with leadership at Telemundo and NBCUniversal throughout different stages of the guide’s development.

“The greater specificity you have, illustrating the nuance in a group as extensive and elaborate as Hispanic women, the better stories you get,” Ford said. “We can't underestimate the power of what it feels like to be seen in the media entertainment that you consume.”

SeeHer, which launched in 2016, works with marketers, media organizations and industry leaders to support content that portrays women and girls accurately. Led by the ANA, SeeHer launched #WriteHerRight in 2019 in collaboration with the Oprah Winfrey Network to encourage representation of Black women in media.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.