Accounting tool Xero hires UK PR agency

Since launching in 2006, Xero’s cloud-based accounting software has grown from being used by a handful of small businesses in New Zealand to more than 2.7m subscribers globally.

André Labadie, managing director, business and technology at Brands2Life, said: “We’ve admired Xero for a long, long time. Since the early days when it completely disrupted the accounting software market, both its brand and its commitment to helping small businesses succeed have really stood out.

“After what’s been a bruising 18 months for many UK small businesses, there’s a huge opportunity to shine a light on the challenges they’re facing and to tell positive stories about how, powered by technology and hand-in-hand with their accountant partners, the sector’s rebuilding with resilience.”

Adam Keal, director of communications at Xero, said: "Small businesses and accountants are absolutely core to the post-pandemic recovery, and we’ll be backing them every step of the way. The Brands2Life team clearly marries deep knowledge of the space with a focus on results, and we’re really excited to get going on some major campaigns that will further set Xero apart from the pack.”

The account was previously held by The Academy.

Brands2Life has more than 150 staff based at its offices in London and San Francisco.