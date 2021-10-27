Talkwalker acquires discover.ai

News

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence and social listening company Talkwalker has added to its string of acquisitions by purchasing discover.ai. 

Discover.ai will augment Talkwalker’s existing Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform, providing cultural and consumer insights. The platform combines machine learning and human insights to help users dig deeper into human behavior and drivers and pull out actionable insights, the company said in a statement. 

Discover.ai will be part of the Talkwalker Activate professional services offering, which seeks to make intelligence more actionable. It provides a consultancy service that includes operational and strategic consulting to help users identify and act on insights.

This move follows recent acquisitions of Nielsen Social Content Ratings and Reviewbox by Talkwalker. Talkwalker is powered by internal and external data sources to give brands insights to increase their return on investment. The company works with more than 2,500 brands globally. 

Talkwalker named Tod Nielsen as its global CEO in July. 

