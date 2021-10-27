PRWeek Global Awards 2022 opens for entries

The 2022 iteration will see the return of the in-person Awards ceremony on 18 May at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London – click here for details.

The power of the PR industry is a key factor in the growth of global business, changes in behaviour, and establishing trust in governments and institutions. PR is the one discipline that operates across stakeholder groups and communities, and helps enterprises and organisations tell their stories to new markets and audiences using every available channel.

The influence of the profession has never been valued more highly in light of the health pandemic the world has experienced over the past two years, across reputation, employee engagement, healthcare, purpose and marketing.

The PRWeek Global Awards 2022 honour the transformative work that demonstrates the highest possible standards building brands and trust, enabling the growth of international enterprise. The winners will be those who demonstrate excellence across the most rigorous criteria.

The early bird entry deadline is 13 January, with a standard deadline of 27 January.

Click here for more details and to submit entries.

Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, at PRWeek US, said: "After a three-year hiatus it will be so good to convene in person again next May to celebrate the best in global PR practice and outstanding achievements in different parts of the world. The ninth iteration of the PRWeek Global Awards is set to be the biggest and best yet – we look forward to engaging with you all to identify the best work from an industry that has never been more valued or important."

To read about the 2021 winners, click here.

Full list of categories for 2022

Campaign Categories

Consumer launch

Product brand development

Non-profit

Corporate branding

Public sector

Issues and crisis

Corporate social responsibility

Employee communication

Healthcare

Best influencer marketing campaign

Best campaign in Asia-Pacific

Best campaign in LATAM

Best campaign in Middle East

Best campaign in Europe (outside UK)

Global PR Categories

Global PR breakthrough

Global event activation

Global creative idea

Global integration

Global content

Global citizenship

People and Agencies Categories

Global agency

International agency

Best agency in Asia-Pacific

Best agency in Middle East

Best agency in LATAM

Best agency in Europe (outside UK)

Global brand

Global marketer

Global professional - In House

Global professional - Agency

Best PR professional in Asia-Pacific

Best PR professional in Middle East

Best PR professional in LATAM

Best PR professional in Europe (Outside UK)

Click here for more information.