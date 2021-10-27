Financial barriers stop three in four PR job seekers from applying

That's according to new research findings released alongside the launch of a new bursary fund aimed at supporting people who are deterred from entering the industry for financial reasons.

The research by Creative Access – the social enterprise that promotes career development and support among under-represented groups – surveyed 1,900 people who work, or want to work, in the creative industries.

Of those working in or wanting to work in the PR industry, 32 per cent have refused job offers due to financial barriers.

The research found the key financial barrier to applying or taking up a job offer was high relocation costs at 44 per cent, followed by commuting costs (28 per cent) and living costs (21 per cent). In addition, 38 per cent said financial barriers had greatly impacted their career progression; 54 per cent said they had an average impact.

In collaboration with McLaren Racing, Creative Access is launching the Creative Access x McLaren Racing Career Development Bursary, aimed at supporting talent that is being held back.

Other findings of the research across the creative industries include:

76 per cent of 18- to 25-year-olds and 79 per cent of 26- to 35-year-olds have not applied for roles due to financial pressures and 69 per cent of 18- to 25-year-olds have not taken up a role.

Of those who identify as having disabilities, 80 per cent did not apply for a role and 59 per cent did not take up a job offer because of financial barriers.

Financial status also prevented 82 per cent of people from under-represented socio-economic backgrounds from applying for roles and 58 per cent from taking up a job offer.

The bursary is the first initiative from the Creative Access and McLaren Racing partnership, which was formed in June this year under the McLaren Racing Engage alliance, which aims to diversify talent in motorsport.

It will fund training courses, software, equipment and relocation costs, as well as disability access support, care costs and bespoke coaching or mentoring.

The application window for the first round of bursaries opens today (Wednesday 27 October) and closes on Wednesday 8 December. Applicants can apply for bursaries of £250, £500, £750 or £1,000 by logging in to an existing Creative Access account or registering online.

Josie Dobrin, chief executive of Creative Access, said: “We’re disappointed – but not surprised – to see the confirmation of what we already knew to be true: financial barriers exclude those from under-represented communities from progressing in the creative industries. At Creative Access, we know how vital it is to break down these barriers, which is why we are proud to have launched this new bursary with our partners McLaren Racing to fund talent from under-represented communities as they springboard into their creative careers. After all, they are the future of the industry.”

Zak Brown, chief executive of McLaren Racing, said: “Here at McLaren Racing, we have a strong belief that everyone should have access to the same resources and opportunities within our industry, regardless of financial status or background.

“Driving an inclusive and diverse team is an ongoing and evolving process, and something we are committed to for the long term. The bursary marks a significant first step in our plans for our workforce to be more representative of the population by 2030, and we are proud to take this step in our journey alongside Creative Access.”