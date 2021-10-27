Movers & Shakers: Teneo, Weber Shandwick, and more

Teneo has appointed Christine Loh as senior advisor. She will help Teneo’s clients to better understand, navigate and respond to the changing policy and business landscape as it relates to China’s climate, environment and sustainability agendas. Prior to this, Loh served as Hong Kong’s Undersecretary for the Environment from 2012 to 2017 and was a Hong Kong Legislative Council member from 1992 to 1997 and 1998 to 2000. She founded Civic Exchange, a non-profit policy think tank, in 2001 and served as its CEO through 2012. In addition to her role with Teneo, Loh is chief development strategist at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and teaches at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Following the integration of Weber Shandwick and Jack Morton in Australia, five senior hires have been made. Olivia Randall has made the switch from contractor to a full-time role as Jack Morton's head of experience to lead the production offering. Ian Davidson joins Jack Morton as business director; he was previously Innocean as head of sponsorship and events. Damien Watson, a former strategist at Salmat and The Zoo Republic, joins the agency's new Intelligence and connections team serving both agencies as a senior strategist. Rishu Sharma joins Weber Shandwick as account lead to oversee the agency's tech, health and corporate clients. She was previously at Avian WE. Finally, Amelia Monteith joins Weber Shandwick to manage the consumer portfolio. She was previously head of strategy and social at Stark Matthews.

The Mavericks India has won the national PR mandate for Indian fintech start-up Razorpay. The mandate includes strategic media outreach, integrated campaign planning and execution, and strategic counsel for the brand.

Discovery has appointed Anil Jhingan as its new president and managing director of Asia Pacific. Jhingan will start from 1 November, as current regional head Simon Robinson steps away from the APAC business to lead integration planning activities in connection with the proposed WarnerMedia transaction. Jhingan will be based in London and report to JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International. In his new role, Jhingan will lead all of Discovery’s businesses across Asia Pacific, spanning twelve offices across the region covering 52 markets, 25 channel brands in 18 languages, as well as the streaming service, Discovery+. Jhingan joined Discovery in 2019 as executive vice president of Corporate Development, EMEA and APAC, and has over two decades of international media experience, including across Asia Pacific. Prior to Discovery, Jhingan served as group director of M&A and International Development for Sky.

Lintas Live has won the social media and PR mandates for Bayer India’s largest consumer brands, Saridon and Supradyn, after a competitive multi-agency pitch. It comes after Lowe Lintas won the creative mandate for these brands earlier this year.