Edelman appoints digital heads across APAC

Edelman has named Yuliani Setiadi as head of digital for Hong Kong and Taiwan. She joins from Ogilvy, where she was executive group director in Hong Kong and managing director for the agency’s social and martech capability in Indonesia. She has extensive experience in building shoppable ecommerce experiences across different touchpoints and will aim to establish Hong Kong as a B2C regional hub. Setiadi’s appointment mirrors that of Rebekah Lee, who joined as head of digital in Korea earlier this year from Cheil Worldwide.

Further south, Jonathan Wong has joined as head of digital in Malaysia. He brings technical and automation experience, as well as a proven track record for ecommerce and digital transformation. He joins from OpenMinds, where he was director for digital transformation and advisory for Southeast Asia.

In Australia, Henry Taylor has been appointed in the same role. He joins from the World Economic Forum as deputy head of the digital media team. With a background as a data journalist, Taylor is specialised in content, SEO, newsroom and platform growth strategies.

Additionally, Debra Ng returns to Edelman to take on the role of regional digital operations manager. She is tasked with delivering digital upskilling and competency development programs for clients.

On top of that, the agency has launched Edelman Studios in India, building on the regional studio work already performed in Singapore and Malaysia. Saurabh Kulkarni has joined as head of Edelman Studios in India, where he is tasked with building a regional hub for content creation. Kulkarni brings over two decades of experience from the Bollywood and Indian television industry, as well as multimedia companies such as Vice India and WPP’s content studio, Glitch.