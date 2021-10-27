Resources

Up next:

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Publicis Groupe: stock market value has risen to more than $16.3bn

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Bevel hires Hiltzik Strategies cofounder Roni Gross as COO

Bevel hires Hiltzik Strategies cofounder Roni Gross as COO

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

VidMob hires Scott Hannan as SVP

VidMob hires Scott Hannan as SVP

5 questions for Ruder Finn’s Nick Leonard on his firm’s Mantis acquisition

5 questions for Ruder Finn’s Nick Leonard on his firm’s Mantis acquisition

Havas moves more PR capabilities under Red Havas, James Wright

Havas moves more PR capabilities under Red Havas, James Wright

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Laura Sutphen rejoins Golin as MD of social purpose and sustainability

Laura Sutphen rejoins Golin as MD of social purpose and sustainability

Power List honorees discuss the future of comms

Power List honorees discuss the future of comms