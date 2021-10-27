Training scheme launched for comms teams to combat climate disinformation

Recent research from the PRCA’s Misinformation and the Climate Crisis Strategy Group revealed the industry needed to upskill to properly advise clients and ensure they are working to ethical standards.

A new full-day virtual course, delivered by the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), is designed to provide the knowledge and tools to engage audiences in climate change. The aim is to help PR and comms teams understand the science behind climate change, what it might mean for the future, and how to explain it to their audiences.

PRCA Climate Misinformation Strategy Group chair John Brown said: “One of the objectives for our strategy group was to help improve the knowledge and understanding of climate change within the industry. This is a leap forward in hitting that objective, with a serious course delivered by an organisation that brings balance and insight to the topic.

“More PR professionals than ever before are being asked to provide counsel on climate change. It’s critical that those same professionals move beyond a nervous, superficial understanding of the topic and into a position of confidence and clarity – this course will accelerate that shift in knowledge.”

RMetS chief executive Liz Bentley said: "It was around this time last year when Sir David Attenborough said that 'saving our planet is now a communication challenge'. We are keen to accept that challenge and support PR professionals with the science behind climate change, breaking down the myths and jargon and sharing knowledge we have learned along the way.

“We hope our training will help communicators feel enabled to advise their organisations and clients on the facts. We also want them to be inspired to share the positive stories and message of hope in the progress already being made to tackle climate issues. When we read about the work the PRCA is already doing in this area, it felt like the ideal partnership.”