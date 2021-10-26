Bevel hires Hiltzik Strategies cofounder Roni Gross as COO

NEW YORK: Bevel, a strategic advisory and communications consultancy, has hired Roni Gross as chief operating officer.

Gross is reporting to Jessica Schaefer, executive chairwoman and founder of Bevel. Gross started in July in the newly created role, which was created due to agency growth from increasing demand for technology communications, Gross said.

“[Schaefer] recognized that with all the growth and trajectory going on, they needed a full-time professional with experience in this area to manage the growth and continue to scale it,” he added.

Gross is overseeing finance, operations, human resources and IT. He is working with Schaefer on the company’s strategic vision and helping the firm to grow and execute on that strategy, he said.

Gross cofounded Hiltzik Strategies in 2008 and worked there as COO and CFO for nearly 12 years. He oversaw all financial and operating responsibilities, leading the firm to achieve 30% annual revenue growth over a 10-year period with consistently strong profit margins year-over-year.

Since 2019, Gross had been running his own consultancy called RJG Advisors. The shop was focused on helping small and medium-size companies that were lacking in financial and operational expertise to grow.

Earlier in his career, Gross was head of U.S. operations at Freud Communications, where he helped establish its presence in the U.S. by building out the New York office and subsequently opening an office in Los Angeles.

Bevel, founded in 2017, has offices in New York City and Santa Monica. The firm’s services include digital and traditional media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, investor relations, advisory and consulting, custom events, content creation, media training and design services. Bevel represents companies in fintech, venture capital, enterprise software, consumer brands and technology.