News

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March

Leslie has held the role of chairman at Weber for more than 20 years since the merger of Bozell Sawyer Miller Group and Weber Shandwick in 2001.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March

NEW YORK: Jack Leslie is planning to step down as Weber Shandwick’s chairman in March 2022 after more than two decades in the role. 

Leslie will stay on as a senior adviser, counseling the agency and its clients on corporate reputation, social impact and public policy. Gail Heimann remains as CEO of Weber Shandwick and Andy Polansky will continue as executive chairman and CEO of IPG Dxtra, Weber’s parent network. 

Leslie has held the role of chairman at Weber Shandwick for more than 20 years since the merger of Bozell Sawyer Miller Group and Weber Shandwick in 2001.

Leslie was president of Sawyer Miller, a political consulting firm, where he advised dozens of presidential and statewide campaigns in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Africa. He was a close adviser to former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos during both his presidential campaigns and the long peace process in the country.

Earlier in his career, Leslie was a political director for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA) in the 1980s.

In June, Weber named Susan Howe as president. Heimann had served as president and CEO since 2019 when former Weber chief executive Andy Polansky was promoted to chairman and CEO of the Interpublic unit now known as Dxtra. Heimann had served as Weber’s president since 2013. 

Weber’s revenue was down 4% last year to $831 million globally and decreased 4% in the U.S. to $495 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

SeeHer unveils storytelling guide for Hispanic women

SeeHer unveils storytelling guide for Hispanic women

Talkwalker acquires discover.ai

Talkwalker acquires discover.ai

Coffee Break with Matt Rizzetta, chairman, North Sixth Group

Coffee Break with Matt Rizzetta, chairman, North Sixth Group

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Can we end the COVID horror show?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Can we end the COVID horror show?

Soccer legend Carli Lloyd still taking the field for Agile Therapeutics

Soccer legend Carli Lloyd still taking the field for Agile Therapeutics

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Publicis Groupe: stock market value has risen to more than $16.3bn

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Bevel hires Hiltzik Strategies cofounder Roni Gross as COO

Bevel hires Hiltzik Strategies cofounder Roni Gross as COO