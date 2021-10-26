Ex-Downing Street comms chief Lee Cain picks up Premier League work

As well as the comms and strategy brief with the Premier League - which also works with Kekst CNC for financial comms - Charlesbye has picked up an account to provide the same services to Orcadian Energy. Tavistock continues to handle financial PR for Orcadian, the listed oil and gas development company focused on the North Sea.

The clients were published on Wednesday (26 October) by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), an independent body that approves all contracts for anyone who previously held senior positions in government.

PRWeek reported earlier this month that Charlesbye had started working with Camelot and the Social Mobility Foundation, and provided comms support to the Kurdish Regional Government during a state visit to the UK to meet the Prime Minister in September, according to Acoba.

Cain founded Charlesbye earlier this year, having departed Downing Street last November after about 18 months.

Cain, a former tabloid journalist, was head of broadcast for the Vote Leave campaign, a role he held until the referendum result in June 2016. He then worked as a special adviser at Defra and later to Boris Johnson during his time as Foreign Secretary.