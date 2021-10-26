Health Influencer 30: Laura Schoen

It’s not a Health Influencer list without Laura Schoen occupying a spot. President of Weber Shandwick’s global healthcare practice and chair of Latin America, Schoen is a titan in healthcare communications.

With a personal motto of “choose to do something you love with purpose and strive to make a difference,” Schoen has a passion for making people’s lives better.

The agency won a CDC vaccine contract in North America worth up to $50 million in 2020, and during that tumultuous time, Schoen helped clients empower patients who had lost jobs and health insurance due to the pandemic; boosted uptake of flu vaccinations; and promoted HIV testing.

Brazil-born, the multilingual communicator has also shored up Weber’s Latin American business, and in 2019, she was named Best PR Professional for LATAM at the PRWeek Global Awards Winners. Schoen was also named to PRWeek’s Hall of Femme 2020.

Her drive to make change carries over into Schoen’s personal life, where she takes piano lessons, trains with a ping pong master and improves her swimming skills with a trainer.

“I joke that [ping pong] is my Alzheimer’s prevention plan, but the truth is that I have a lot of fun playing it,” Schoen told PRWeek last year.