Feature

Health Influencer 30: Laura Schoen

President, global healthcare practice, Weber Shandwick

by PRWeek staff / Added 3 hours ago

Health Influencer 30: Laura Schoen

It’s not a Health Influencer list without Laura Schoen occupying a spot. President of Weber Shandwick’s global healthcare practice and chair of Latin America, Schoen is a titan in healthcare communications.

With a personal motto of “choose to do something you love with purpose and strive to make a difference,” Schoen has a passion for making people’s lives better. 

The agency won a CDC vaccine contract in North America worth up to $50 million in 2020, and during that tumultuous time, Schoen helped clients empower patients who had lost jobs and health insurance due to the pandemic; boosted uptake of flu vaccinations; and promoted HIV testing. 

Brazil-born, the multilingual communicator has also shored up Weber’s Latin American business, and in 2019, she was named Best PR Professional for LATAM at the PRWeek Global Awards Winners. Schoen was also named to PRWeek’s Hall of Femme 2020. 

Her drive to make change carries over into Schoen’s personal life, where she takes piano lessons, trains with a ping pong master and improves her swimming skills with a trainer. 

“I joke that [ping pong] is my Alzheimer’s prevention plan, but the truth is that I have a lot of fun playing it,” Schoen told PRWeek last year

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Health Influencer 30: Class of 2021

Health Influencer 30: Class of 2021

Moderna’s Kate Cronin and her team embrace ‘Gumby’ mentality

Moderna’s Kate Cronin and her team embrace ‘Gumby’ mentality

Merck comms lead Cristal Downing talks revitalizing trust in big pharma

Merck comms lead Cristal Downing talks revitalizing trust in big pharma

Moody’s promotes Christine Elliott to lead global corporate affairs

Moody’s promotes Christine Elliott to lead global corporate affairs

Finn Partners acquires Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group

Finn Partners acquires Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch accessible podcast for deaf and hard of hearing audiences

Vox Creative, Straight Talk Wireless launch accessible podcast for deaf and hard of hearing audiences

Inside Omnicom’s private transportation service for NYC employees

Inside Omnicom’s private transportation service for NYC employees

YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas

YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy to VP of Americas

Sprinklr survey: Brands need to respond to customers more quickly

Sprinklr survey: Brands need to respond to customers more quickly