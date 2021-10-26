Health Influencer 30: Christie Anbar

Christie Anbar started leading Ruder Finn’s global healthcare practice as MD in January 2020, just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. In her role, Anbar is committed to helping clients transform the health and well-being of people around the world.

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden told PRWeek that she brought Anbar on due to her background as MD of Chamberlain Healthcare Public Relations. But she was mainly interested in bringing Anbar on due to chemistry. “When you are pushing the envelope you want to have good chemistry and a good fit,” Bloomgarden said.

Since joining, Anbar has been focused on enhancing Ruder Finn’s data and analytics abilities. One healthcare client Ruder Finn brought on under Anbar was Moderna, which the firm has been assisting with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. In other healthcare news, in October, Ruder Finn acquired Mantis, a public sector tech specialist PR agency. The acquisition continues Ruder Finn’s growth in the medical and healthcare technology sector. Among the agency’s health clients are AbbVie, Amgen, Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, MetLife, Novartis, Pfizer and Sanofi.

Ruder Finn posted a 13% gain in revenue globally last year to $87.8 million and a 5% increase in the U.S. to $48.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.