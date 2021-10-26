Feature

Health Influencer 30: Mary Jane Walker

U.S. head of healthcare, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

by PRWeek staff / Added 3 hours ago

Health Influencer 30: Mary Jane Walker

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of healthcare in all of our lives, and also the need to transform healthcare communications,” said Mary Jane Walker. 

She has been focused on doing just that since she joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies as U.S. head of healthcare in June. She is the first person to take on that role at the firm in “a few years” and leads teams that support communications for large and small pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other healthcare companies. H+K is one of the WPP firms working on the $600 million integrated Walgreens Boots Alliance account that runs until 2022 with an option to extend for two additional years. The firm’s other pharma and healthcare clients have included Takeda and GlaxoSmithKline. 

Walker was brought on because she “brings deep subject matter expertise and an impressive track record as a leader, trusted advisor, collaborator and growth driver,” said Richard Millar, H+K global president and CEO of the Americas. 

Before working at H+K, Weber Shandwick and TheSocialArchitects, Walker served as press secretary for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the height of the HIV epidemic. 

