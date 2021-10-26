VidMob hires Scott Hannan as SVP

NEW YORK: Intelligence creative platform VidMob has expanded its executive team with the addition of Scott Hannan.

Hannan, who is joining the company from meditation app Waking Up, will serve as VidMob’s SVP of corporate development and partnerships. He will oversee the growth of the global partnerships ecosystem with responsibility for driving growth through acquisitions.

Hannan was most recently COO of Waking Up, where he was responsible for operations, marketing and growth. Hannan also previously led global product marketing at Pinterest and worked at Facebook for seven years, where he focused on advertising revenue and product adoption. Hannan also cofounded a wireless advertising company called Rel8tion, which was acquired by the social media giant in 2011.

Hannan has also served as an adviser to tech startups including VidMob.

VidMob provides a platform that drives marketing results for brands through the unification of creative and data, the company said in a statement.