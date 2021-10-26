Coutts, NatWest and Citigate alumnus launches PR consultancy

Trequartista Consulting will launch with five clients, ranging from a FTSE-listed financial services firm to an educational technology start-up.

Founder Chris Wilson, who before being in-house with NatWest and Coutts worked for Citigate Dewe Rogerson, among other agencies, said he has developed a model he thinks will “encourage more entrepreneurial consultants”.

He said: “Entrepreneurship is at the heart of what Trequartista Consulting is all about. That’s why advisors who bring in new business don’t simply receive a small cut as a bonus – they will pocket the majority of the monthly fee every single month. The rest will be used to pay and train support staff who will assist with the day-to-day work. From there, advisors and support staff will be encouraged to build their own business under the Trequartista model."

The agency will officially launch on Monday 1 November. It will advise on external, internal, client and supplier communications as well as public affairs, corporate strategy, business development and risk management.

Wilson added: “I have been lucky enough to learn from some amazing senior professionals over the years, but also from some terrible leaders who believe only in themselves and their abilities yet deliver very poor advice and results. Trequartista is a business where everyone will be encouraged to be individual, to bring personality and advise their clients the way they think best without feeling they need to conform to a senior director or business-owner’s pre-determined idea of what an employee should look like.

“All my career I have wondered why so often the so-called more junior members of the team do most of the work for very little of the reward. And so, I’m developing a consultancy where those who deliver the results for clients will reap the rewards.”