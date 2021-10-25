PRCA seeks academics for International Student Advisory Group

The PRCA is inviting applications from academics in the fields of PR and communications from around the world for its International Student Advisory Group.

The group will inform the global strategy and development of its International Partner University Program, which has been part of its goal of bridging the gap between professionals and academics in the industry for more than a decade in the U.K. The group will work to reimagine the program globally for students and faculty.

The International Partner University Program provides students and faculty with staff access to free online training courses, research publications and networking with industry leaders.