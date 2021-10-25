Laura Sutphen rejoins Golin as MD of social purpose and sustainability

CHICAGO: Golin is welcoming back Laura Sutphen as MD of social purpose and sustainability.

The firm has created Sutphen's position to better integrate purpose-driven and social impact work across all of its practice areas and agency brands. She is reporting to Gary Rudnick, president and COO.

Sutphen is charged with establishing an agency-wide social purpose practice and expanding client services to put emphasis on purpose-led campaigns. She will oversee a team of 15 subject-matter experts focused on mostly North American clients.

Golin is doubling down on social impact because it is central to clients' businesses and the demands of society, according to Rudnick.

"Laura returns at a pivotal time with broader experience, and we look forward to capitalizing on opportunities that stand up this practice, help us do the best work of our lives and create change that matters," he said in a statement.

Over the next year, Sutphen is planning to make pivotal hires to add an inclusive perspective to her team.

"Consumers are shopping with their values and our clients’ businesses need to adapt to meet people, not where they are today but where they will be in the future," she said. "As I keep saying to my team: we have a new urgency to create greater impact, because literally, the world can’t wait."

Sutphen will also support holding company Interpublic Group’s sustainability and social purpose commitments and collaborate with parent network IPG Dxtra and its agencies on future social impact initiatives.

Linking social purpose and DEI, Sutphen will serve as executive sponsor of Team Pixel, Golin's network of DEI specialists. Team Pixel will become part of the social purpose practice to develop intellectual property, sell services and market its expertise.

At Amazon, Sutphen was director of corporate communications, leading small business empowerment and customer trust initiatives, including the launch of the company’s first Black Business Accelerator to build sustainable equity and growth for Black entrepreneurs.

She was previously Golin's EVP and global head of social purpose, a role in which she spent six years overseeing the agency's social impact businesses, CSR divisions of companies and sustainability. She worked on campaigns including Crayola Colors of the World, Luna Bar’s Equal Pay effort, Lego’s sustainability commitments, Ferrara and L’Oréal.

Sutphen has also held executive leadership roles at Ketchum and Fenton Communications and owned Social Planets, her own social impact PR firm, for more than a decade.