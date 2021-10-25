Lime brings on Carolyn Chiang Rosebrough as global head of communications

OAKLAND, CA: Electric scooter and bike-rental company Lime has hired Carolyn Chiang Rosebrough as global head of communications and brand.

Chiang Rosebrough joined Lime in the newly created role last Thursday. She is leading the corporate communications, brand and public affairs teams at Lime. The company has a presence in more than 200 cities in nearly 30 countries, including New York City, Paris, London, Berlin, Los Angeles and San Francisco, said Russell Murphy, senior director for corporate communications at Lime.

Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters enabled with GPS and self-activating locks.

“Lime has grown extensively in 2021, launching more than 80 new markets, topping 250 million total rides and achieving its second full quarter of profitability,” said Murphy. “[Chiang Rosebrough] will focus on helping Lime to further integrate in cities around the world as a preferred mode of transportation in the post-COVID world and furthering its mission to achieve a future for transportation that is affordable, shared and carbon-free.”

Chiang Rosebrough was not immediately available for comment.

“We believe in a future where transportation is shared, electric and carbon-free, and cities are healthier, more livable and more equitable,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post. “It’s no surprise that the pandemic has pushed more people around the world toward open-air, single-passenger transportation modes.”

Chiang Rosebrough worked at SoulCycle from September 2018 to December 2019 as VP and head of PR, comms and community impact. She was responsible for the company’s brand and reputation globally, including vision and strategy for PR, brand and corporate communications, internal communications and community impact.

Since then, Chiang Rosebrough has been advising startup founders and CEOs on brand positioning and marketing, internal and external communications, executive visibility, social marketing and media strategy, according to her LinkedIn account. In 2019, she was also a founding member of Chief, a private network for women leaders to strengthen their experience in the C-suite.

Before joining SoulCycle, Chiang Rosebrough worked for more than nine years at FleishmanHillard, most recently as consumer marketing lead and SVP. She has also worked at Bite Communications and Ketchum.