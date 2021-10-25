Finn Partners buys UK's InHealth Communications

InHealth Communications founder Julian Tyndale-Biscoe (pictured) becomes senior partner, health, at Finn Partners. He will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner at Finn Partners Europe, and Gil Bashe, managing partner and chair of Finn Partners' global health business. Tyndale-Biscoe will also work closely with Finn Partners' global health practice lead Kristie Kuhl, who was promoted to the role earlier this year.

Independently-owned InHealth, which was founded in 2007 by former journalist and magazine editor Tyndale-Biscoe, represents software and technology companies serving the health sector. The agency, based in Ipswich, has a team of three and a client list that includes Telstra Health UK, Allocate Software, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Capita Healthcare Decisions.

The acquisition comes amid growth in Finn Partners' health practice, which launched in 2015 and in Europe now accounts for 10 per cent of the agency's revenue. In 2020, the division added clients including Bausch + Lomb, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and Metro Nashville COVID-19 Response.

In June, Finn Partners acquired Atlanta-based health technology comms firm Agency Ten22. The company bought New York-based healthcare PR firm Lazar Partners in 2019, later that year adding Medical & Health Consulting, the independent health and biopharma consultancy located in Paris.

Peter Finn, founding partner of Finn Partners, said: "Our health practice has become one of the largest independent groups in the world and we have been seeking to add key talent in Europe. Julian and his team have a longstanding connection with our existing European leadership team and their proven collaborative spirit enables us to immediately put their joint experience and skills to best use to benefit clients. Bringing the InHealth team on board is the perfect complement to our recent acquisitions of MHC and Lazar Partners and other talent additions in our health hubs."

Tyndale-Biscoe said: “The impact of the global pandemic on the UK health sector has been devastating, but there are many companies working with their NHS partners in ways that will help the sector recover for the benefit of staff, patients and people who are likely to require health intervention in the future. As a team we have a deeply held belief in a culture of collaboration between ourselves and our clients and this has been essential to our success. I have known Chantal for many years, and when I met Gil and Peter it became clear that we shared the same vision of making a difference to health and care through our clients. They are building an agency community focused on helping people live longer and healthier lives. It’s exciting to be part of that vital journey."

Bowman-Boyles said: “As we have built our organisation in Europe, we have focused on adding teams with deep vertical knowledge, a commitment to high-quality client service, and alignment with our core value of ‘work hard, play nice’. Julian and his team, with their deep knowledge of the UK health system and fantastic relationships with the right media and influencers, fit squarely into our mould. I’ve known and worked with Julian for many years, and I am more than delighted to be able to count him and his team as part of our rapidly expanding health team in Europe.”

Other acquisitions by Finn Partners in 2021 include London-based digital marketing agency MintTwist and US tech-focused firm Barokas Communications.

In May, it was announced that the Stagwell Group had sold its minority investment in Finn Partners back to the agency. Stagwell made the investment in 2017, as a way to fuel the firm's expansion into new geographies and industry sectors.

Finn Partners, which employs about 900 people globally, generated revenue of $108.9m in 2020, a decline of nine per cent on 2019, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report.

Under Finn Partners' working policy, the new InHealth team will have desks in its London office, but can decide whether or when they need to be in the capital.