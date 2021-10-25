Hill+Knowlton Strategies Germany names MD

Romina Gerhards (pictured) has been with Hill+Knowlton Strategies since 2019, leading its content and publishing strategy and digital planning and optimisations teams, having previously built up the firm’s technology practice. Prior to H+K Gerhards held senior positions at Bauer Media Group and communications agency Achtung!

Susanne Marell, chief executive of H+K in Germany, said: “The promotion of Romina to the management team caters to the growing demands of our clients in terms of integrated digital solutions.

“With Romina, we are bringing a valued senior advisor into the agency management team who will further drive our transformation agenda in Germany.”

Gerhards said: “I am looking forward to working with Susanne and the management team to drive the agency transformation forward together.

“We are now even better positioned to bring together corporate communications and brand PR with innovative digital solutions and creative content strategies for our clients.”

Her promotion coincides with the recruitment of Lisa Kläver to H+K Germany’s content and digital team as social media manager, reporting to Gerhards.

Gerhards added: “With the addition of Lisa, we have gained a talented and versatile social media expert for our team and clients.

“This will allow us to further expand our content and digital expertise and better serve our clients' needs on topics such as performance-driven social campaigns, social CEO and community building.”