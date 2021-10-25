Edelman makes senior UK tech hires

David Whitehead, most recently Washington, DC-based vice-president and global client service lead at AxiCom, returns to the UK as senior director at Edelman. His remit is to provide senior b2b tech and executive digital comms counsel to clients including HP.

He previously worked for Golin, Portland and Teneo. Whitehead has worked with tech start-ups and Fortune 500 companies, and advised governments on implementation of the science, technology and innovation UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Angie Ayala-Oksanen has also joined as a senior director, to lead Edelman’s Samsung Mobile brief in EMEA out of London.

She has worked in Edelman’s Bay Area team since 2003, most recently as senior vice-president of its consumer technology group, where she advised clients including Fortune 500 firms and fast-growing start-ups.

The agency also announced two associate director hires to the UK tech practice: Elvina Soogun, formerly deputy head of fintech at CCgroup; and Alex Dibb, formerly senior account manager at global events agency OrangeDoor, where he delivered projects for b2b tech clients.

The quartet join Edelman UK's 45-person-strong technology practice, led by managing director Gerry Wisniewski, who said: “The technology sector is reshaping the world. At the heart of what we do in the Edelman tech practice is to help our clients build and cement their reputation, and brand, by articulating how they contribute to the evolution of business and society. This brave new sector deserves bold ideas that demonstrate technology’s value. Our clients are looking for deep technology expertise [and] compelling storytelling, as well as the insight and creativity critical to help navigate this new dynamic world with purpose. Our technology team in the UK, and broader Edelman network, has never been more prepared to help our clients meet these new challenges.”

Like many consultancies, Edelman – the UK's second-biggest PR agency by revenue in 2020 – has been on a hiring spree in recent months, both in the UK and across the EMEA region. In September, the firm announced the appointment of Felicitas Olschewski, most recently global director of digital strategy and innovation at Adidas, as head of digital, EMEA, among other senior hires and promotions.

That followed a series of senior appointments and promotions in its health team across EMEA, including the return of former OPEN Health managing director Vicky Bramham.