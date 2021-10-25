Smart Energy GB appoints director of PR

Victoria Bacon joins Smart Energy GB following a period of independent consulting and a planned career break after leaving her role as director of brand and business development at ABTA – The Travel Association, in May 2020.

She will join Smart Energy GB’s senior leadership team, reporting to chief executive Dan Brooke.

Brooke said: "I’m delighted to welcome Victoria to the team. Her excellent leadership qualities and experience really stood out, alongside her breadth of integrated campaigning experience. She also has exceptionally strong experience in reactive news and issues management, corporate comms, complex stakeholder management and is a highly experienced broadcast media spokesperson. All of these skills and experience will be invaluable for the team and the campaign moving forward.”

Bacon said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Smart Energy GB at such an important time. The campaign is high profile and issues-rich, it plays a critical part in the UK’s efforts to decarbonise homes and buildings in its path to Net Zero. I’ve been hugely impressed by the people I’ve met and the work of the team to date and it will be both a privilege and a challenge for me to join such a talented team and lead communications for the organisation through the next phase of the campaign.”

In March, Smart Energy GB hired Tin Man Communications to deliver a campaign to encourage people and businesses across England, Scotland and Wales to consider installing a smart meter. It was fronted by TV presenter, actor, comedian and singer Alexander Armstrong.