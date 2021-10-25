One Green Bean hires former Hope&Glory creative director Gavin Lewis

In the new position at One Green Bean, Gavin Lewis (pictured) will take a leadership role driving integrated PR and social-first outputs for the existing roster of clients, in addition to focusing on growth opportunities, the agency said.

During almost a decade at Hope&Glory, Lewis worked with Ikea, Greggs, Facebook, Sainsbury’s, Sony, Hyundai and Disney, among other brands.

Kat Thomas, One Green Bean founder and global ECD, said: “COVID-19, Brexit, supply and distribution issues plus global affairs have really hardened the news agenda. Creativity in PR needs to be sharper and more informed than ever. Gavin is a rare gem – one of the industry’s brightest creative minds, who’s as passionate about the idea as the impact, who can offer invaluable counsel to senior marketers as they evaluate how to maximise their earned media investment. He’s a top bloke, who is as comfortable at the media pitching coalface as he is in a room full of CMOs. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Lewis said: “I’m immensely grateful for the decade I spent at Hope&Glory and the opportunities it afforded me – I worked with fantastic people and delivered campaigns for some brilliant brands that I couldn’t be prouder of. However, an exciting new chapter beckoned, and I’m delighted to join the team at One Green Bean – I love the spirit of the agency, its commitment to culture and the fact that it’s single-mindedly driven by creative ambition."

The recruitment of Lewis is the latest in a series of high-profile specialist and leadership hires, as One Green Bean prepares for client remit expansion and anticipated growth in 2022. Last week, the firm, which is part of Havas Worldwide, recruited three senior members to its team to bolster its expertise in travel, tourism and transport.

One Green Bean London’s clients include The Body Shop, Domino’s, Costa Coffee, Vodafone Smart Tech, Virgin Red, Virgin Holidays, Hotels.com, Qatar Tourism, Visit Jersey, Durex, Vanish and Harpic.

Jo Carr, co-founder and chief client officer at Hope&Glory, said of Lewis' departure: “In the last nine years Gavin has been instrumental to our culture, our work and indeed the growth of Hope&Glory. He’s a fantastic operator and his skills will be sorely missed by us all."