Sandpiper acquires public affairs firm North Head

Sandpiper Communications has acquired China-based public affairs and strategic communications consultancy, North Head. The acquisition marks Sandpiper's regional expansion and continued foray into government and public affairs.

As part of the acquisition and facilitated by Sandpiper's one P&L model, North Head's specialist expertise and experience in government and public affairs will be immediately rolled out across Sandpiper's APAC network to its clients based in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and globally. The China business will be renamed Sandpiper North Head, with current managing director John Russell remaining in the role.

Russell, Robert Magyar, and Joyce Li lead North Head which has advised multinational businesses and brands in China and across APAC on public affairs and communications challenges.

"North Head has been a long-term partner to our business, and after many years of friendship I am thrilled to officially welcome their wonderful team to our family," said Emma Smith, chief executive at Sandpiper Communications.

"Our offerings are incredibly complementary, and the acquisition will strengthen our Greater China presence and network-wide public affairs advisory capability. With the increasing complexity and uncertainty across the global business environment, it is critical that strategic communications efforts consider and align with government agendas and North Head's experience will bring a deeper perspective to our expertise in this area."