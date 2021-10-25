Ketchum appoints new COO in China

OPRG agency Ketchum has named Eddi Yang (pictured above) as chief client and operating officer in China. She will be responsible for business growth, client relationships, and talent development.

Yang brings to the table 20 years of experience, most recently as general manager at MSL China where she was responsible for driving business growth, providing strategic counsel to global clients, and leading employee engagement and talent retention. Previously, she was VP of marketing at robotics company ZIB Technology and held senior roles at Golin, Ogilvy, and Ruder Finn.

This is Yang's second tenure at Ketchum; she previously served as general manager in Guangzhou from 2003 to 2009. Her experience at both client- and agency-side has lent her expertise to consumer marketing, ecommerce, corporate and brand communications, issues management, and CSR.