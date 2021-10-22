News

Rosie Labs expands to Tel Aviv

The consultancy’s office in Israel will focus on startups and midsize companies.

by Betsy Kim / Added 43 minutes ago

TEL AVIV: New York-based Rosie Labs is planning to open a Tel Aviv branch in January 2022 to help Israeli companies enter and scale in the U.S.

Ronit Druker, managing partner for EMEA, is leading the practice. Prior to joining Rosie Labs in April, she ran Druker Consulting, based in New York City, where she advised entrepreneurs on marketing strategies. Her experience includes assisting Israeli tech companies such as CheckPoint Software Technologies and Payoneer penetrate the U.S. market.

In her new role, she’ll focus on up-and-coming startups and midsize companies in the cybersecurity, fintech, food tech, consumer packaged goods and ecommerce sectors.

“Rosie Labs is going to create a much-needed bridge between U.S. and Israeli companies and their communications projects,” said Druker, via email.

In July, the company’s CEO, David Song, appointed Shauna Lagatol as managing partner and COO, leading global operations. She has worked at Nestle Waters, Sun Products/Henkel and Unilever.

Both Druker and Lagatol report to Song, who founded the company in 2008. Its clients include Rezilion, Egglife, Quali, Ready Refresh and It Gets Better.

