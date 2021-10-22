REE Automotive hires Caroline Hutcheson as first global comms leader

NEW YORK: Electric vehicle startup REE Automotive has brought on Caroline Hutcheson as its first global communications head.

Reporting to CMO Keren Shemesh, Hutcheson started in the role on September 13, working remotely from New York. REE is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a future U.S. headquarters and first integration center in Austin, Texas, and subsidiaries in the U.K. and Germany.

Hutcheson is leading PR, including media relations, financial communications, policy communications, thought leadership and executive positioning, social media and digital marketing. She oversees two staffers and is planning to hire a director of digital marketing.

“I am building out my digital team to focus on marketing campaigns, working with our new and growing creative suite,” she said. “Looking ahead, we’ll be focused on telling the market about our progress on execution goals, including prototype testing, a new Austin headquarters, agreements with partners and supplier nominations. Showing the strength of our management team and its credibility to investors is also key.”

Hutcheson previously worked at Boeing for six years. Her final role at the company was director of financial communications. She also served as corporate media relations director, leading CEO national media engagements, issues management and the company’s growth narrative.

Hutcheson said she left Boeing in April 2020 to “go back to school, take a reset and think about my career goals.” Since then, she has been consulting, working with TrailRunner International and Stagwell. REE is a TrailRunner client.

Before that, she was a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Hutcheson was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2018.

In July, REE went public via its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp.

“There’s a significant story to be told: even with policy goals and ESG goals by companies, EV adoption will be largely about quick time-to-market, quality products and sound economics,” said Hutcheson.