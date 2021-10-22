News

REE Automotive hires Caroline Hutcheson as first global comms leader

Hutcheson previously worked at Boeing as director of financial comms.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

REE Automotive hires Caroline Hutcheson as first global comms leader

NEW YORK: Electric vehicle startup REE Automotive has brought on Caroline Hutcheson as its first global communications head.

Reporting to CMO Keren Shemesh, Hutcheson started in the role on September 13, working remotely from New York. REE is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a future U.S. headquarters and first integration center in Austin, Texas, and subsidiaries in the U.K. and Germany.

Hutcheson is leading PR, including media relations, financial communications, policy communications, thought leadership and executive positioning, social media and digital marketing. She oversees two staffers and is planning to hire a director of digital marketing. 

“I am building out my digital team to focus on marketing campaigns, working with our new and growing creative suite,” she said. “Looking ahead, we’ll be focused on telling the market about our progress on execution goals, including prototype testing, a new Austin headquarters, agreements with partners and supplier nominations. Showing the strength of our management team and its credibility to investors is also key.”

Hutcheson previously worked at Boeing for six years. Her final role at the company was director of financial communications. She also served as corporate media relations director, leading CEO national media engagements, issues management and the company’s growth narrative.

Hutcheson said she left Boeing in April 2020 to “go back to school, take a reset and think about my career goals.” Since then, she has been consulting, working with TrailRunner International and Stagwell. REE is a TrailRunner client. 

Before that, she was a public affairs officer in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Navy Reserve.  

Hutcheson was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2018.  

In July, REE went public via its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp.

“There’s a significant story to be told: even with policy goals and ESG goals by companies, EV adoption will be largely about quick time-to-market, quality products and sound economics,” said Hutcheson.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Rosie Labs expands to Tel Aviv

Rosie Labs expands to Tel Aviv

REE Automotive hires Caroline Hutcheson as first global comms leader

REE Automotive hires Caroline Hutcheson as first global comms leader

Brunswick names Jeanmarie McFadden, Jonathan Doorley as New York office co-heads

Brunswick names Jeanmarie McFadden, Jonathan Doorley as New York office co-heads

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

Cary Kwok

BerlinRosen hires Cary Kwok to lead gaming, digital entertainment and lifestyle tech practice

Former Twitter comms head Brandon Borrman joins Alchemy

Former Twitter comms head Brandon Borrman joins Alchemy

Eric Chemi

Bospar hires CNBC's Eric Chemi as SVP of broadcast strategies

Just briefly

Just briefly

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Mobile Premier League brings on Finn Partners as it expands into US

Mobile Premier League brings on Finn Partners as it expands into US