Brunswick names Jeanmarie McFadden, Jonathan Doorley as New York office co-heads

Maria Figueroa Kupcu, the previous head of the office, is focusing on advising clients.

by Aleda Stam / Added 27 minutes ago

NEW YORK: Brunswick Group has named Jeanmarie McFadden and Jonathan Doorley as co-heads of its New York office. 

The New York office is the largest of Brunswick's six locations in the Americas and home to more than 200 employees across practice groups. 

The firm is in an important moment of growth, said Nik Deogun, Brunswick CEO of the Americas and U.S. senior partner. 

"As we look to the future and the opportunity the New York market represents, [McFadden] and [Doorley] will make an exceptional team and take our capabilities in New York to new heights," Deogun said in a statement. 

Maria Figueroa Kupcu, who ran the New York office for six years, will focus full-time on client advisory work, particularly within Brunswick's business and society and DEI practice groups. 

McFadden is also co-lead of Brunswick's financial institutions sector team; she joined Brunswick in 2019. Previously, McFadden was chief communications officer at MetLife. She's also previously held leadership roles at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, where she rose to be global head of corporate affairs and was a member of the company's management committee. 

Doorley will also serve as co-lead of Brunswick's financial situations practice group and advise clients on developing and implementing strategic communications programs related to mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and other complex capital markets matters.

Before joining Brunswick in 2017, Doorley was a partner at Sard Verbinnen & Co., first in New York before serving as co-head of the London office. 

In September, ex-Teneo MD Paul Durman joined Brunswick as a partner in the firm's London office. 

