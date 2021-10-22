BerlinRosen hires Cary Kwok to lead gaming, digital entertainment and lifestyle tech practice

LOS ANGELES: After almost five years as an EVP at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, Cary Kwok has joined BerlinRosen as EVP and head of gaming, digital entertainment and lifestyle technology.

Kwok started in the newly created role on October 18. She is based in Los Angeles, California, and reports to Dan Levitan, EVP of tech and innovation.

As part of BerlinRosen’s leadership team, Kwok will introduce the firm’s new services in this area. She’ll develop the agency’s culture, business and presence–focusing on the West Coast. Working closely with the growth team, she will aim to drive business development for the new practice area and provide strategic counsel to clients.

A seasoned gaming and tech PR professional, Kwok oversaw a more than $2 million budget while at Rogers & Cowan/PMK and was responsible for the overall PR and communications for brands such as Activision Blizzard, Western Digital/SanDisk, Digital Wellness Lab and Coin Cloud. In addition to Fortune 500 brands, Kwok counseled tech startups in the health and wellness and financial industries.

BerlinRosen’s cofounder Jonathan Rosen pointed out in a statement that research has shown the “new normal” will continue to be tech-driven. He added that, with gaming alone, the global market is on track to surpass $200 billion in 2023.

“Digital entertainment and tech are my passion points,” said Kwok. “I am excited to lend my subject matter expertise to expand the agency’s services into these rising markets.”

She added that her immediate priorities will focus on establishing the practice group, sharing industry-specific thought leadership and building on BerlinRosen's full-service team.

As a strategic comms leader, Kwok has more than 20 years of experience. At Golin, she managed Nintendo’s product PR efforts for 11 years, including the devices and franchises Animal Crossing, Wii Fit, Wii Sports Resort, Nintendo 2DS and 3DS, Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon game titles. Her experience also includes working at Zeno, on PR strategies for GoTV, a startup mobile-TV platform and channel.

Founded in 2005, BerlinRosen has more than 250 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles.