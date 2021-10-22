Mobile Premier League brings on Finn Partners as it expands into US

News

by Aleda Stam / Added 7 hours ago

NEW YORK: Asia's largest esports and gaming platform, Mobile Premier League, has named Finn Partners its U.S. AOR. 

Finn won the contract, with fees in the range of $250,000 to $500,000, after a competitive pitch. The agency will handle the company's communications strategy and media relations as it launches in the U.S. 

Senior partner of sports John Acunto and VP of sports Matt Saler will lead the team of seven on the account at Finn Partners.

Acunto cited the agency’s sports, esports, gaming and sports betting experience in winning the account.

"They were impressed with our work on Fan Controlled Football, helping a new startup football league with little awareness and achieve incredible success during their inaugural season last year," he said. 

In July, Mobile Premier League unveiled its MPL App in the U.S. with nine casual games available to Apple and Android users. 

Finn handled the media strategy for the company's recent Series E announcement and valuation of $2.3 billion in September, securing coverage in Forbes, Venture Beat, TechCrunch, Sports Business Daily, Front Office Sports, Esports Insider, Esports Observer, SportTechie and Yahoo. The company has more than 81 million users in India and Indonesia. 

Finn Partners’ global revenue dipped 9% last year to $108.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

