Former Twitter comms head Brandon Borrman joins Alchemy

SAN FRANCISCO: Blockchain development platform Alchemy has hired Brandon Borrman as its head of communications.

Borrman started at Alchemy this month. He said in a LinkedIn post that he is helping the company scale its comms team and is “committed to building a team that reflects the diversity of the community we're serving.”

Borrman was not immediately available for additional comment.

Alchemy provides infrastructure and developer tools for the blockchain industry, powering more than $30 billion in transactions for tens of millions of users worldwide, the company said in a statement. The company is backed by Coatue, Addition, DFJ Growth, Stanford University, Coinbase, Pantera Capital and executives from Charles Schwab, LinkedIn, PayPal, Yahoo, Dropbox and the New York Stock Exchange.

In June, Borrman left his role as Twitter’s VP of global communications. The company hired Kelly Sims as his replacement in August. Borrman joined Twitter in February 2018.

Borrman, who made PRWeek’s 2020 Power List, managed communications at Twitter during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic and as it decided to make Juneteenth and Election Day company holidays and to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform. The company also launched the Twitter Privacy Center to explain its actions to protect users’ privacy and data.

Before Twitter, Borrman was VP of global communications at Ancestry, where he led the global communications team, covering external press, social media, internal comms, crisis management, public affairs and executive positioning. Previously, Borrman was head of global communications at Quantcast and a partner at Brunswick.