Bospar hires CNBC's Eric Chemi as SVP of broadcast strategies

NEW YORK: Tech PR firm Bospar has brought on CNBC's Eric Chemi as SVP of broadcast strategies.

In his new role, Chemi will provide media training to clients to help them craft their narratives for easier audience understanding. He will report to Curtis Sparrer, Bospar cofounder and principal.

"[Chemi] provides such a fresh breath of wisdom and insight because typically we get very in the weeds when it comes to technical details," Sparrer said. "And we want to make sure that we're helping our clients to be understood by the top newsrooms of America."

Chemi will also host Bospar's new podcast, Politely Pushy with Eric Chemi, which marries technology and media. Each 30-minute episode will highlight the methods PR pros and tech firms use to introduce their clients to conversations that matter.

"I realized there are so many compelling stories these tech companies have, but how do you get those stories out there?" Chemi said. "Let's spend 30 minutes and let me help you translate where you are."

Chemi joined Bospar from CNBC, where he was a television reporter covering data-driven business news. Before CNBC, Chemi worked at Bloomberg Media as head of data and research for Bloomberg's television and Businessweek magazine divisions.

Chemi also held several roles at Fortress Investment Group's flagship macro hedge fund as a proprietary trader for JPMorgan Chase.

From October 2020 to October 2021, Bospar garnered $10.5 million in revenues, a 68% increase from last year; serviced 102 clients, an increase of 59%; and hired 42 new employees, bringing its roster to 70.