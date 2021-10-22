Resources

Up next:

SeeHer unveils storytelling guide for Hispanic women

SeeHer unveils storytelling guide for Hispanic women

Talkwalker acquires discover.ai

Talkwalker acquires discover.ai

Coffee Break with Matt Rizzetta, chairman, North Sixth Group

Coffee Break with Matt Rizzetta, chairman, North Sixth Group

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Can we end the COVID horror show?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Can we end the COVID horror show?

Soccer legend Carli Lloyd still taking the field for Agile Therapeutics

Soccer legend Carli Lloyd still taking the field for Agile Therapeutics

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March

Longtime Weber Shandwick chairman Jack Leslie to retire in March

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Pinterest plays up status as a safe space

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Publicis Groupe: stock market value has risen to more than $16.3bn

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Bevel hires Hiltzik Strategies cofounder Roni Gross as COO

Bevel hires Hiltzik Strategies cofounder Roni Gross as COO