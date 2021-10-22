Method Communications recently conducted a survey to gauge the average American’s thoughts on empathy in society and business culture. As we went over the data from more than 2,000 respondents — representing an ethnic, geographic, and socio-economic mix — we found that empathy isn’t extinct, but it is evolving.
In the full report — entitled “Is Empathy Dead In America?” — Method’s research and creative teams grouped the findings into three actionable categories in which brands can show empathy: in their own companies, to their customers, and in culture at large.
• Key takeaways from the report include:
- Actions speak louder than words. While aligning with a cultural moment can drive conversation, customers want to see tangible efforts that are relevant to the company’s overall mission.
- Find the sweet spot. Too little empathy can leave the impression that the company doesn’t care about, or is opposed to, an issue. Too much can be perceived as disingenuous.
- Something is better than nothing. In general, consumers prefer when companies at least attempt empathy rather than staying silent, but it is important to be thoughtful about the cause — speak authentically and execute thoroughly.
To view the full report, click here.