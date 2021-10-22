Judge Dredd, Poppy Cooks and #HeavyShoulders - Campaigns roundup

NERF, 'A YouTuber Masterclass'

This half-term NERF launched NERF Upload: A YouTuber Masterclass, a series of virtual and in-person workshops that will give children the opportunity to learn the basics of what it takes to become a content creator, whilst giving parents an insight into the creative skills that this involves and put some common misconceptions at ease.

Qatar Tourism, ‘Experience a World Beyond’

Qatar Tourism has launched its first international advertising campaign, building towards its ambition to welcome over six million visitors a year by 2030, tripling pre-pandemic levels. The integrated campaign includes multiple television spots and will also sit across social media platforms, including: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, as well as a dedicated website available in five languages.

Head & Shoulders, #HeavyShoulders

Shampoo brand Head & Shoulders is on a mission to stand up for those bullied because of their dandruff. It is joining forces with the Anti-Bullying Programme from The Diana Award as part of a two-year partnership. Aiming to restore people’s confidence, the brand will create a schools programme to educate one million young people, parents and adults by 2023.

The Balvenie, ‘The Makers Project'

The Balvenie has launched The Makers Project campaign with a mural and fly-posters across London by artist Tishk Barzanji. Following a sell-out spoken word performance at The Barbican, it is also fronted by British musician Michael Kiwanuka.

SEAT, 'Ibiza Nightclub'

SEAT converted its new Ibiza model into a one-off mobile nightclub - hosted by DJ and reality star Woody Cook during a night in Brighton Beach. Featuring integrated DJ mixing decks, strobe lighting and a bespoke mocktail bar, the 'supermini' went on sale in July with the first deliveries arriving in the UK last month.

Saga, ‘Experience is Everything’

Saga is relaunching its brand to celebrate “Generation Experience”, highlighting the positive side of getting older and aligning itself with today’s over 50s, who represent 38 per cent of the population. The integrated campaign was devised by VCCP London, in partnership with VCCP Media, VCCP CX and Someone.

Be the Business, ‘SuperLeader Quiz’

Not-for-profit Be the Business has created its own squad of superheroes to help leaders strengthen their skills and improve the productivity of their businesses. This includes a host of recommended action plans, guides, and advice for each personality - whether you’re a Judge Dredd, Tank Girl or The Gorillaz.

Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey with NatWest - goal-keeping leads to saving

Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey is partnering with NatWest as part of a new campaign to raise awareness to help young people set financial goals and start a regular savings habit. Ramsey will feature in a four-part series of videos to be published on social media about her experiences of saving, both on and off the pitch, discussing how regular saving, goal-setting and goalkeeping have played a major role in her personal life and career.

Florette, winter campaign

Florette has announced a partnership with Poppy O’Toole - better known as Poppy Cooks, a Michelin-trained chef left out of a job due to the pandemic. O’Toole shot to fame posting simple recipes and food hacks to social media, amassing millions of followers. Now she will feature in a series of recipes and videos created using Florette’s leafy salads.

The Lego Group, ‘Ready for Girls’

The Lego Group has announced a new partnership as national sponsor of the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022. It will see the Lego Group sponsor the tournament hosted in England next summer and forms part of the company’s ‘Ready for Girls’ campaign that celebrates girls who are rebuilding the world through creative problem solving and challenging outdated gender stereotypes.

Icebreaker, ‘Uncomfortable Truth of Plastic’

New Zealand-based apparel company Icebreaker has launched a new marketing campaign asking consumers: "Are you still wearing plastic?" The campaign hopes to educate consumers about plastics in their apparel and make informed choices to reduce their consumption of it.

Co-op, Co-op26 store ‘rebrand’

Co-op has launched a national store and funeral home campaign, named Co-op26 as the UK prepares to host global leaders at the COP26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow this weekend. Created by Halpern and with input from Lucky Generals, tech marketing company ITG and tech data consultancy Kin+Carta, the campaign aims to prompt people to ask questions about how they can impact climate change at a community level.