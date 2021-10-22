Movers and Shakers: Edelman, Weber, H+K, Grayling, One Green Bean and more

Jack Leslie is planning to step down as Weber Shandwick’s chairman in March 2022 after more than two decades in the role.

Edelman has announced four appointments in its UK technology practice, including two senior directors joining from the US.

Former Hope & Glory partner and creative director Gavin Lewis has joined One Green Bean as managing partner.

Smart Energy GB, the not-for-profit, government-backed campaign to help Britain understand the importance of smart meters, has appointed Victoria Bacon as its new director of PR.

Global communications firm Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has expanded its German management team with the promotion of Romina Gerhards to managing director. The appointment coincides with the recruitment of Lisa Kläver to H+K’s content and digital team as social media manager, reporting to Gerhards.

Grayling has appointed Sara Beirne from Eulogy as head of digital.

Chris Wilson has left his role as comms manager for Coutts, the wealth manager and private bank, to launch his own consultancy – Trequartista Consulting.

The PRCA has appointed Verity Barr, director at BECG, as chair of its Built Environment Group. The group focuses on residential and commercial property, infrastructure, prop-tech, healthcare and education facilities, waste management and recycling, and more.