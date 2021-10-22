Pitch Update: Premier League, AkzoNobel, Original Source, Xero and more

Global paint and chemicals company AkzoNobel is calling a pitch for a UK consumer and social media agency to work across its brands, which include Dulux, PRWeek has learned.

Charlesbye, the new agency founded by former Downing Street communications director Lee Cain, has started working with the Premier League on a comms and strategy account.

Brands2Life has won the UK agency brief with small business platform Xero following a competitive pitch.

Legal advisers to the insurance sector Horwich Farrelly has appointed communications agency SEC Newgate to manage its media relations. The team will be led by director Vanessa Chance, with strategic counsel from managing director Tali Robinson and supported by Jessica Sena and Georgina Procter.

Original Source has enlisted Wild Card to promote its new marketing campaign - Force of Nature - with experiential and earned media activity. PR activity will focus on bringing the spirit of Original Source’s new above-the-line activities to life for consumers.

Leeds-based agency Ilk has been appointed by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership to deliver a digital campaign to promote its Skills for Growth programme to businesses in the region. Partly funded by the EU’s European Social Fund, the programme will connect small and medium-sized enterprises with education providers to help close the skills gap and increase growth and productivity.

PR agency Jargon has been appointed by urban air mobility company Bellwether Industries to raise awareness of the brand and its offerings ahead of two upcoming trade shows, including the Dubai Airshow. The business is working towards defining a new category of urban flying vehicles, called Volar, a compact and eco-friendly electrical vertical take-off and landing urban aircraft.

Domus Stay has appointed travel and lifestyle PR agency GribbonBerry to handle communications for the UK and international media market. The agency will promote both Domus Stay and its associate business, Domus Nova Ibiza.

Data-driven fintech Arex Markets has appointed The Media Foundry for a media relations role, following a competitive pitch. The brief is to support the fintech’s launch into the UK, increasing its profile across a wide audience, including SMEs, accountants, and investors.