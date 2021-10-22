Milk & Honey PR hires Ottilie Ratcliffe of The Romans in new creative role

In the newly developed role of creative lead, Ottilie Ratcliffe (pictured) will drive London-based Milk & Honey PR's creative output, leading on all creative development with a remit to grow the agency's offer and capabilities internationally. Her appointment follows a "significant number of creative account wins", the firm said.

Ratcliffe's appointment is Milk & Honey's 18th this year and takes the agency's workforce to 40 across three continents, having opened in New York in May after its Australia debut in 2019.

Ratcliffe is a former PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 recipient, winner of the PRCA Young Communicator of the Year, and of a Silver award in the Global Young Lions competition.

Previously at Mischief, she joined The Romans in 2015. Ratcliffe's work has included Eve Sleep’s 'Refuse to Snooze' series of nine-minute podcasts designed to replace the snooze button; Ella’s Kitchen’s ‘Munchy Trunks’, claimed to be the world’s first eat-along book, to promote healthy nutrition and early years sensory development; and Method’s 'Drag Cleans', a series of live shows subverting toxic gender stereotypes.

Earlier this year she was named chair of the PRCA Creative Group.

Ratcliffe said: “The PR industry is changing, and it’s companies like Milk & Honey who are going to emerge as the leaders in this field for their genuine best-in-class commitment to purpose and people. The team, the work and the clients are incredible, and I’m so excited to join the agency at this pivotal point in its growth – which is set to be astronomical.”

Kirsty Leighton, chief executive and founder of Milk & Honey, said: “Ottilie brings a perfect missing piece to Milk & Honey that we’ve been searching for for a while now. As Europe’s fastest-growing agency, we need a creative director who can match our pace with brilliant ideas, creative genius and an embodiment of our values. Her work with The Romans was absolutely game-changing and, as an agency looking to raise the bar in our industry, we couldn’t be more pleased to have her on the team.”

Other recruits joining the agency in the past month have been Kelly Horn, a client manager coming from Ballou, and client assistants Jess Turvey and Ryan Carraro.

This summer Milk & Honey became majority employee-owned after transferring 55 per cent of company shares to an Employee Ownership Trust. The agency, which was founded in 2017 by former Hudson Sandler managing director Leighton, has been B Corp-accredited since 2019.